Polar Capital LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

