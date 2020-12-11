Polar Capital LLP Has $13.05 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,353 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 8,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $347.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.94 and its 200-day moving average is $389.84.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.37.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,699,160. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

