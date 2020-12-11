Polar Capital LLP Purchases 46,503 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after buying an additional 569,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $246.16 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $253.93. The firm has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

