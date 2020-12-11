Polar Capital LLP Sells 1,300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Polar Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

NYSE BDX opened at $242.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.76 and its 200 day moving average is $243.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.