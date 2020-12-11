Polar Capital LLP Sells 621,387 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Polar Capital LLP reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 75.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 621,387 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $13,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,541,843. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

