Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $641.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,281,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,473,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,218,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,987,000.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

