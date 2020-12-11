Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
DTIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.
NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.