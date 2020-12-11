Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.