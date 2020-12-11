Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Premier by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

