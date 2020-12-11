Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) Critical Contrast

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and 111 (NASDAQ:YI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and 111’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -6.22% N/A -25.89% 111 -8.81% -67.04% -29.26%

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 111 has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Progressive Care and 111, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A 111 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Progressive Care and 111’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $32.63 million 0.50 -$2.51 million N/A N/A 111 $567.68 million 0.98 -$71.76 million ($0.86) -7.86

Progressive Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 111.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc., through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities. It also provides long term care solutions to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, retirement centers and communities, doctors' offices, and clinics. In addition, the company purchases, repackages, and dispenses prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products for its long term care customers. Further, it offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as home service and maintenance, defective product replacements, and free home installation and instruction services; and data analytics services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida.

About 111

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

