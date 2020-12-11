PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192,068 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

