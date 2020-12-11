PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $87.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,804 shares of company stock valued at $38,004,644. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

