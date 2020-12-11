Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.71 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

NX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $119,173.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $720,853. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

