Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

