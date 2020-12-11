Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Repsol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repsol presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $10.86 on Monday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.