RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $500.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. Bank of America upped their price objective on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.00.

RH opened at $452.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.37 and its 200 day moving average is $329.27. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $494.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $7,652,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 7.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

