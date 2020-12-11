Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.