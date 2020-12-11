Richard A. Montoni Sells 12,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard A. Montoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Richard A. Montoni sold 11,639 shares of Maximus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $796,223.99.

Maximus stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 241.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maximus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Maximus by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Maximus by 24.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

