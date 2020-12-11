Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Upgraded to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

RHUHF opened at $27.65 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

