Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Rotork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.52.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

