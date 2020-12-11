Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €265.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €244.15 ($287.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

