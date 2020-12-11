Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $113.10 on Monday. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ryanair by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,909,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Ryanair by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 70,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ryanair by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

