Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.