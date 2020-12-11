Scott V. Olrich Sells 5,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DOCU opened at $222.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.98 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.21.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

