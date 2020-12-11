Scott V. Olrich Sells 5,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DOCU opened at $222.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.98 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.21.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.