Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB started coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. Adyen has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.