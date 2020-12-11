Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $698,500.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 765,626 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $7,569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $5,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 56.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.