Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $698,500.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 765,626 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $7,569,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $5,868,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,915,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 56.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 102,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

