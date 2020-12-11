Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Director Sells $202,338.00 in Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVC opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.