Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.07 ($40.08).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

