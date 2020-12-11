Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.97.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.