Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.97.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

