SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.22.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 781,795 shares of company stock worth $8,121,926.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.