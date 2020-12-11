Smith Barney Citigroup Cuts Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Price Target to $0.90

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) had its price target trimmed by Smith Barney Citigroup from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.78.

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the period.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

