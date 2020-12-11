Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

LUV opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,185 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 849,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

