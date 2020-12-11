Square (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.60.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $217.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.40 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,166 shares of company stock worth $198,602,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $2,045,000. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $832,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

