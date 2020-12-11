Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.65

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.65 and last traded at $103.57, with a volume of 511139 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

