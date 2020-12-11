Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. Starbucks also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

