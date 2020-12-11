Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Superdry to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Superdry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Superdry presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of SEPGY opened at $3.22 on Monday. Superdry has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.