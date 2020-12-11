SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $375.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $353.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $363.10.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total value of $51,771.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

