SVB Leerink Boosts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $58.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.61.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE opened at $96.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $115,936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after acquiring an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.