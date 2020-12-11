SVB Leerink Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $360.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.67.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $343.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.24 and its 200-day moving average is $342.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total value of $37,851.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

