Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 421,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.