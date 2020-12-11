Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $65.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,002,681 shares of company stock worth $421,550,341. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

