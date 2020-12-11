Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

