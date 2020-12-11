TD Securities Boosts Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to $39.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $31.02 on Monday. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

