TD Securities Raises Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$28.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.73.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.