Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stephens currently has $210.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.70.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $199.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $75.54 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of -155.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.89, for a total transaction of $148,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,090 shares of company stock worth $13,165,244 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.