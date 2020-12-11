Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAOF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
