Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.79.

NYSE:THC opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after buying an additional 832,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 103,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

