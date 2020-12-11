Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.79.
NYSE:THC opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.78.
In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after buying an additional 832,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 103,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
