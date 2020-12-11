TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFFP. ValuEngine cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $334.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn sold 63,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $1,008,862.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,958.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,267,161 shares of company stock valued at $17,901,963 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

