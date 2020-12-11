The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,716 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Allstate by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,525,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,952,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Allstate by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,607,000 after purchasing an additional 328,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

ALL opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

