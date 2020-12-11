The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKGFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

