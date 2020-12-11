The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.20.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $234.43 on Monday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $351.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.56 and a 200 day moving average of $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 689.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 55,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 49,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.